According to information obtained by BFMTV, the president has instructed ministers to use an accelerated procedure so the bill can be adopted quickly by Parliament. The text is due to be examined by the National Assembly at the beginning of the week, during a session reserved for the presidential majority group.

In a video by BFMTV, Emmanuel Macron thanks lawmaker Laure Miller, who led a parliamentary inquiry into the effects of TikTok, for her work on the proposal. The government has decided to support her draft law, which the president describes as a simple and clear response to a long-standing political promise.

Macron says the goal is to protect children and teenagers from the harmful effects of excessive screen use and social media algorithms.

“The brains of our children and our teenagers are not for sale. Their emotions are not for sale, neither by American platforms nor by Chinese algorithms,” said Macron.

Beyond banning social media for those under 15, the plan also includes extending restrictions on mobile phone use in schools, including high schools. Similar limits already exist from preschool through middle school, though enforcement has varied.

Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media access for users under 16. Major platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, Snapchat, YouTube and Reddit must block those accounts or face large fines.

The United Kingdom is actively considering similar age restrictions. The government has opened consultations on tighter online safety rules and is studying Australia’s approach. The consultation will help shape the next stages of the government’s strategy to improve children’s online wellbeing, with the aim of promoting a healthier use of mobile phones and social media.

In India the Government of Andhra Pradesh is also exploring an Australia-style restriction for children under 16 as part of broader efforts to tackle online abuse and misinformation.

Elsewhere in Europe, a number of countries are debating or planning related measures: Denmark has discussed restricting social media for children under 15 with parental exemption options, while other EU states are evaluating age verification and tighter platform rules to curb risks for young users.

In the United States, some states like Florida have passed laws limiting children under 14 access to social media, and there are broader proposals to raise minimum ages or tighten platform rules, though federal legal challenges continue.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is considering restricting children and adolescents’ access to social networks.