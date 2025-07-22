Greece introduces fee for cruise ships visiting its ports

The new "Cruise Fee" will be imposed on every passenger disembarking at a Greek port as part of a sightseeing trip on a professional recreational vessel, announced state-run AMNA news agency.

The amount of the fee varies based on seasonality and destination, it noted.

Accordingly, the fee for Mykonos and Santorini islands, the country’s most popular touristic destinations, will be €20 ($23.3) during the high season, from June 1 to Sept. 30.

During the same period, the fee for all other Greek ports will be €5.

According to the agency, the responsibility for collecting and transferring the fee lies with the shipping agents and cruise companies, through an electronic process implemented by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy.

