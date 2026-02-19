EN
    Rare ancient manuscripts of Great Steppe on display in Kazakh capital

    15:55, 19 February 2026

    The Turan University held an exhibition titled Uly dala tarikhynyn zhazba muralary (Written Heritage of the Great Steppe), organized by the National Center for Manuscripts and Rare Books, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

    Rare ancient manuscripts of Great Steppe on display in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    The event showcased rare manuscripts and documents spanning centuries of steppe history, including the era of the Kazakh Khanate.

    It featured rare manuscripts from the 8th–9th centuries in Old Turkic, documents from the Karakhanid dynasty, the Golden Horde, and the Kazakh Khanate, written in Arabic, Persian, and Chagatai and samples of ancient Turkic script and publications in Latin script.

    All materials are preserved in the collections of the National Center.

    During the event, participants learned about the historical significance of written monuments, methods of preservation, and approaches to studying them.

    Noteworthy, a rare manuscript attributed to Khoja Ahmed Yasawi was discovered in Turkistan region last December.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan received a rare artifact depicting the ancient capital of the Oghuz tribe on a map of the 11th century.

