Grand Stade Hassan II: Morocco’s landmark for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Designed by the globally acclaimed firm Populous, known for iconic projects such as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, alongside Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi, this monumental stadium will have a seating capacity of up to 115,000. It will be situated on a vast 100-hectare site in El Mansouria, near Casablanca.

Drawing inspiration from Moroccan traditions, the stadium’s design resembles the “moussem,” a communal tent used in cultural gatherings. Its aluminum lattice structure will not only shelter fans inside but also encompass tiered gardens and a botanical garden on the ground level. According to Tarik Oualalou, design principal at Oualalou + Choi, the architecture is deeply rooted in Moroccan heritage, blending ancient motifs with modern expressions of hospitality and community.

The Grand Stade is uniquely configured to cater to FIFA events. It will feature two 30,000-seat general admission sections at either end, while its central area will include five levels of hospitality, including a royal box and space for 12,000 corporate guests. The venue will also serve as the home ground for two local football clubs, ensuring its legacy extends beyond the World Cup.

Construction on the site has begun, with the stadium set to be a landmark venue for Morocco. Christopher Lee, Managing Director at Populous, highlighted its significance: “This will be a truly iconic venue for Morocco and football itself, rooted in the great tradition of Moroccan hospitality.”

This monumental project comes after Morocco’s fifth bid to host the FIFA World Cup, finally successful as part of a co-hosting arrangement with Spain and Portugal. The 2030 tournament will feature a unique format, including commemorative matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to celebrate the World Cup’s centenary.

While the Grand Stade Hassan II is a strong contender to host the World Cup final, it faces competition from Spain’s newly renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. The final decision on the venue is pending. However, with its ambitious design and cultural significance, the Grand Stade is already positioning itself as a global symbol of sport and Moroccan identity.

As groundwork progresses, this monumental project is set to transform the landscape of international football venues and create an enduring hallmark in Morocco’s cultural and sporting legacy.