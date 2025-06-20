Grand Mosque's 'Ask Me' service guides over 1.2 mln pilgrims during 1446 AH Hajj

Over 1.2 million pilgrims benefited from the 'Ask Me' spatial guidance service during the 1446 AH Hajj season, which helped them navigate the Grand Mosque and locate key religious sites. The service provided direct routes to help pilgrims identify their current location and desired destination.

Photo credit: SPA

Additionally, an interactive digital map for spatial guidance enabled pilgrims to find various services within the Grand Mosque in multiple languages. These services include guidance offices, wheelchair distribution points, lost and found offices, lost pilgrim care points, and health centers.

Earlier, it was reported 1.673 million pilgrims were performing Hajj this year.