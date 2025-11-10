Grammys 2026: Lamar leads, Gaga close behind and other surprises

Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for GNX and both Song and Record of the Year for his collaboration with SZA, Luther. Lady Gaga follows closely with seven nominations, earning recognition in all three major categories for Mayhem and her single Abracadabra. Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter each scored six nominations.

Album of the Year

· Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

· Justin Bieber – Swag

· Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend

· Clipse — Let God Sort Em Out

· Lady Gaga — Mayhem

· Kendrick Lamar — GNX

· Leon Thomas – Mutt

· Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Record of the Year

· Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

· Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

· Doechii – “Anxiety”

· Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

· Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

· Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

· Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

· Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Song of the Year

· Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

· Doechii – “Anxiety”

· Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

· “DtMF” – Bad Bunny

· Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters)

· Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

· Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

· Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Best New Artist

· Olivia Dean

· KATSEYE

· The Marias

· Addison Rae

· Sombr

· Leon Thomas

· Alex Warren

· Lola Young

Other nominations can be found on the official Grammys website.

The 2026 Grammys will debut two new awards: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.

Surprises

As always, Grammy nomination day brought both cheers and controversy. As Rolling Stone notes, among the most notable omissions was Lorde, whose acclaimed album Virgin failed to secure a single nod despite critical praise.

The Weeknd, who reconciled with the Grammys this year after his public boycott, was also entirely shut out.

Other high-profile snubs include Elton John and Brandi Carlile, whose duet album Who Believes in Angels? missed the top categories, and pop breakout Benson Boone, who failed to return after his Best New Artist nomination last year.

But there were unexpected triumphs, too. Hayley Williams received her first solo nominations, with four nods recognizing her rock and alternative album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax becoming the first content creator nominated for a Grammy for his track Victory Lap (with Fred Again.. & Skepta) in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 1, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

