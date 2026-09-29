Grain shipments from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan rise 4.4 times

Of which 7.2 million tons were shipped for export and another 2.1 million tons were supplied countrywide.

The vice minister stressed grain shipments to Central Asia grew by 37% and to China by 34%. Grain exports through Russia’s ports rose by 9% and by 4.4 times to Afghanistan to reach 655,000 tons.

He also highlighted growth in combined fodder exports by 38% to hit 2.6 million tons.

Earlier, Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said Kazakhstan plans to commission 15 additional vegetable storage facilities by the end of 2026 with a total capacity of 129,000 tons.