Grain production rises by 11.6% in Turkmenistan in H1 2026

"Compared to the corresponding period of 2025, grain production increased by 11.6%, vegetable production by 12.8%, melons and gourds by 3.3%, potatoes by 4.2% and milk production by 0.3%," the government said.

The growth reflects Turkmenistan's continued efforts to strengthen domestic food production and improve agricultural output. Expanding harvests also increase the importance of efficient transport infrastructure for supplying domestic markets and supporting potential agricultural exports.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had exported 13.1 million tons of grain and flour (in grain equivalent) during the first ten months of the season.