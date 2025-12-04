Governor Nurmukhambetov reveals 4 major foreign projects under implementation in North Kazakhstan

According to him, several major international companies are currently operating in the region:

The Qatari company Ultradecor has begun construction of a plant for the production of chipboard panel and laminated chipboard panels. The investment volume exceeds 90 billion tenge. The project will become a new driver for the development of the woodworking and furniture cluster.

The Russian company Beikerton is launching the production of confectionery products. Investments amount to 37.3 billion tenge, and 380 permanent jobs are expected to be created.

The Chinese company QILU Agro is carrying out construction and installation work for the production of tractors, trailed, and mounted agricultural machinery.

The Russian company Uralkran is building a plant for the production of cranes and lifting equipment with a capacity of up to 100 units per year, which will fully cover the needs of the local market.

He also noted that local investors are actively implementing projects in the region, contributing significantly to the regional economy.

According to the governor, the main hub for attracting investment in the region remains the Qyzylzhar Special Economic Zone.

To date, 22 participants have been registered, with a total investment volume exceeding 317 billion tenge and the creation of about 4,000 new permanent jobs, he said.

Out of these, five projects worth 28.4 billion tenge have already been launched, creating around 700 jobs.

Another 17 projects are currently under implementation. Their total investment volume amounts to 280.2 billion tenge, with the expected creation of 3,300 jobs. The participants include investors from Turkiye, Italy, China, Germany, Qatar, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

