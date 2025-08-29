Governor-General of Australia to pay state visit to Mongolia

This is the first visit of the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia to Mongolia in 31 years and has significant importance for expanding and strengthening Mongolia’s relations and cooperation with Australia, a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region and a third neighbor.

During the visit, President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and Governor-General Samantha Mostyn will hold official talks and exchange views on a broad range of topics, including enhancing political, trade, investment, education, and agricultural cooperation, strengthening people-to-people ties, and deepening regional and international collaboration within the commitment to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “Comprehensive Partnership”.

Moreover, Governor-General Samantha Mostyn plans to visit Australian-supported projects and programs in Mongolia and to meet with local business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Commonwealth of Australia were established on September 15, 1972. Currently, more than 22,000 Mongolian nationals reside in Australia.

