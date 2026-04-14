Kazakhstan sees 330,000 increase in business entities

He noted that tax revenues have increased by around 25%. The number of business entities rose from 2.3 million as of January 1, 2025, to 2.6 million by April 1, 2026, an increase of more than 330,000.

An increase of around 350,000 was recorded in the number of legalized self-employed individuals. The Ministry of Finance also reported improvements in cash discipline, reflected in the rise in both the number and total value of issued receipts.

In the first quarter of 2026, the number of issued receipts reached 885 million, an increase of 156 million compared to the same period last year, while their total value rose by 1.3 trillion tenge. No evidence of a mass transition to cash payments was identified.

In addition, the volume of issued electronic invoices reached 42.3 trillion tenge, marking a 14% year-on-year increase.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s state budget revenues, excluding transfers, reached 6.4 trillion tenge in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding the plan by 4.3%.