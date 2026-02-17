Government to discuss diversification of economy at its weekly meeting

As Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at the 5th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, in 2025, Kazakhstan’s GDP reached USD 300 billion, while per capita GDP made around USD 15,000. Economic growth stood at 6.5% - the highest indicator since 2012 - driven mainly by processing industry, trade, transport services, and construction sector.

At the Feb 10 extended meeting of the Government, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that in order to ensure sustainable development amid new global challenges, Kazakhstan must adapt quickly both economically and politically.