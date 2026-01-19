GDP hits $300B as Kazakhstan records highest growth since 2012 — Zhumangarin

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin delivered a keynote report reviewing the nation's 2025 economic performance and outlining objectives for the current year.

— As of the end of last year, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Republic of Kazakhstan reached $300 billion, while the GDP per capita amounted to approximately $15,000. The economic growth rate attained 6.5% — the highest indicator since 2012. Positive dynamics have formed across all sectors of the economy. The primary contributors to GDP growth were the manufacturing industry, trade, transport services, and the construction sector, the minister said.

As Serik Zhumangarin noted, agriculture saw a significant boost, with gross output increasing by 5.9%, bringing the sector’s share of the GDP to nearly 5%. In 2025, 27.1 million tons of grain crops were harvested, marking the second consecutive year of historic yields.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today that the V Ulttyq Qurultay kicked off in the city of Kyzylorda, bringing together experts and public figures to debate key directions for the country’s development.