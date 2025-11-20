Government to cut social spending – PM Bektenov

According to him, when forming the republican budget for the next three years, it was decided to reduce baseline expenditures from 15% to 12%. Significant work is being carried out and remains ahead in the area of social spending.

In his words, there is a very high burden on the budget in the social sphere. Benefits, payments, and various social support measures account for about 60% of the state budget - both the republican and local budgets.

“For a long time, these expenses in the republican budget exceeded 40%, but when forming the three-year budget, we managed to reduce them to 38%. We will continue this work. I and other members of the Government speak openly about this. It is clear that not everyone likes it, but this is the policy the Government will pursue,” said Bektenov.

He also reported that the social support system will be changed as well.

Bektenov said that state social support will be provided only to citizens "who, for objective reasons, are unable to work and support themselves."

“Those who are able to work must work - the state should not and will not maintain them,” he stressed.

