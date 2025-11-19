Government to consider raising minimum wage in 2027-2028

At today’s Cabinet meeting, Zhumangarin presented the Joint action program of the Government, the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market for macroeconomic stabilization and improving the well-being of the population for 2026–2028.

He said the Government would continue providing income support for the population through the employment assistance programs.

Special attention will be given to the regions with low economic activity.

Measures will also be taken to raise targeted social assistance.

“To increase transparency and targeting of social benefits, the use of digital technologies is planned to be expanded. In 2027-2028, the issue of raising the minimum wage will be considered,” said Serik Zhumangarin during his speech at the Government meeting.

He noted that in 2026-2028, the growth of real household incomes will make no less than 2-3% per year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Majilis deputies urged to increase minimum wage to 110,000 tenge.