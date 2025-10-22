Majilis deputies urge to increase minimum wage to 110,000 tenge

“With the adoption of a new methodology of determining the minimum wage, developed in line with the recommendations of the International Labor Organization, the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development considers it necessary to increase the minimum wage from 85,000 tenge to 110,000 tenge,” the Committee says in a statement.

In response, Deputy Finance Minister Erzhan Birzhanov stated that the current draft budget does not envisage funds for raising the minimum wage.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan is moving to the international standards for calculating the minimum wage. Senators have approved the Law “On the Ratification of the Convention concerning Minimum Wage Fixing, with Special Reference to Developing Countries” (Convention 131).”