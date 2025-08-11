Adoption of law on AI is a high-priority task, President says

The President reminded that the European Union, the U.S., China and Canada are building their own models of [AI - edit] regulation, with the consideration of existing risks and potential opportunities.

“Kazakhstan should also adopt its own regulatory-legal framework. In this regard we should take into account advanced international experience, with special attention given to national priorities,” he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the adoption of the law on artificial intelligence is a high-priority task, the implementation of which should be in spotlight of the Government.

In his words, the document should equally focus on the issues of innovations, responsibility and security, highlighting the importance of protection of citizens’ rights and interests.

The President stressed that the law should not impede AI development, with all provisions to be clear and understandable.

“In October, we should see certain results in this issue,” the Head of State said.

The President reminded the Cabinet members of his directive to review the architecture of the national digital landscape based on the ABCDE (AI, Big data, Cloud, Data Centers, Education) model.

He also reminded of the recent launch of Central Asia’s largest supercomputer cluster in Kazakhstan. He stressed the need to ensure equal distribution of its capacities for all. The Government was entrusted with developing fair rules of distribution of supercomputer capacities, with a priority to be given to the promising startups and national projects.

The President set a task to transfer the entire digital ecosystem – both state and quasi-state sector – to a single sovereign platform.

"In July 2025, the national digital platform QazTech was put into industrial operation, which already centralizes digital development processes and reduces the time of their implementation. To scale up the platform, a moratorium on the creation of new information systems beyond QazTech is imposed beginning from January 2026. A commission on digitalization will take decision on each certain case. By Q1 2026, the Government should complete all the procedures related to ensuring full-fledged information security on the QazTech platform," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, the President proposed to back China’s initiative to create global AI cooperation organization.