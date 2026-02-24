Government funds 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation with KZT4bn

The issue related to the project financing is expected to be solved in the nearest time, according to First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov.

He said at a briefing in the Government, that around 4 billion tenge have been allocated for the preservation of the North Aral Sea.

The volume of the North Aral Sea currently is 23 cubic kilometers. The indicators are formed based on the results of monitoring the gauging stations of RSE Kazhydromet.

The ministry is currently working on the second phase of the project.

“The feasibility study is currently under expert review and is close to completion. In terms of financing, work is ongoing with international financial institutions, including the World Bank. Efforts are in progress, and funding will be determined in the near future,” Aldamzharov said.

At the same time, work is underway to restore the dilapidated sections of the Kokaral Dam. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Government is set to allocate 1.1bn tenge for the Caspian Sea research and preservation.