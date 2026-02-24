Kazakh Government allocates 1.1bn tenge for Caspian Sea research and preservation

As part of fulfillment of the President’s task to study and preserve the Caspian Sea, as well as to support the region’s environmental sustainability, the Government of Kazakhstan has allocated 1.1 billion tenge from its reserves for the Kazakhstan Scientific-Research Institute of the Caspian Sea, according to the press service of the Government.

The financing is called to improve the institute’s scientific potential. The funds are allocated for the purchase of equipment for marine monitoring, as well as for equipping hydrobiological and hydrochemical laboratories. This will enable the research institute to carry out comprehensive monitoring directly in the sea’s waters, including systematic observations of hydrometeorological and biological parameters. It will also expand the scientific evidence base on processes in Kazakhstan’s part of the sea.

The institute is actively integrating into the international scientific community, and joined the Association of Universities and Research Centers of the Caspian Countries.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has been instructed to take all necessary measures, while the Ministry of Finance is tasked with ensuring strict control over the targeted use of budgetary funds.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had initiated work on an interstate program to preserve the water resources of the Caspian Sea.