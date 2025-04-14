EN
    Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October

    13:14, 14 April 2025

    The population of Japanese nationals stood at 120.3 million as of October 2024, down a record 898,000 from a year earlier, a government estimate showed Monday, amid the graying of society and a declining birthrate, Kyodo reports.

    Record decline of Japanese nationals as of October
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The total population in Japan, including foreign residents, fell for the 14th consecutive year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said, adding only Tokyo and nearby Saitama Prefecture recorded increases.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s population has increased this year, hitting the mark of 20,316,155.

    population Demography Statistics Japan World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
