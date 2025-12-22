Government Debt Management Council set up in Kazakhstan

The decision is part of the implementation of a set of measures aimed at ensuring the sustainability of public finances and improve the balance of macroeconomic policy of Kazakhstan for 2025/27.

The Council will focus on developing measures aimed at increasing the depth, liquidity, and efficiency of the government securities market, reducing the cost of public borrowing used to finance the budget deficit, and forming relevant benchmarks for the quasi-public sector and corporate issuers.

The key objectives of the Council include adopting coordinated decisions on government debt management, developing the government securities market, and shaping issuance policies in domestic and international markets, taking into account macroeconomic conditions and debt sustainability.

The establishment of the Government Debt Management Council reflects the commitment of the country’s Finance, National Economy Ministries, and the National Bank to effective coordination of fiscal and monetary policies, as well as prioritizing the development of the domestic securities market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan sees 2.9tn tenge growth in budget revenues.