Government approves Kazakhstan’s 2035 Hydropower Development Plan

The document was developed in line with instructions from the Head of State on diversifying the country's power sector and sets out a unified long-term approach to harnessing hydropower potential.

When preparing new projects, factors such as water resources, energy system needs, technical capabilities, environmental constraints, and conditions for attracting investment will be taken into account.

The plan includes 30 measures across six key areas. These cover assessment of river water balance and energy potential, creation of a unified database of promising sites, preparation of land plots, formation of a pool of hydroelectric and pumped-storage plants, as well as development of human resources and scientific-technical capacity.

The plan also aims at carrying out research to select suitable construction sites, define parameters of future facilities, and assess risks related to water supply and environmental impact. All data will be consolidated on a digital platform that will serve as a single data source for government agencies and potential investors.

As part of expanding generation capacity, at least 500MW of new hydropower capacity is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2030. The plan also provides for the development of a pumped-storage power plant project.

According to the Government, the implementation of the plan will enhance the reliability of regional power supply and the resilience of the Unified Power System.

The plan is expected to create a framework for harnessing Kazakhstan’s hydropower potential – from studying water resources and preparing sites to building new facilities and training specialists.

Earlier, at a weekly meeting of the Cabinet, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov ordered the acceleration of the conclusion of off‑take contracts under the utility modernization program.