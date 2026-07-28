Bektenov orders acceleration of off‑take contracts under utility modernization program

At a cabinet meeting, Bektenov emphasized that supporting domestic manufacturers remains one of the priority areas in implementing the project.

The Ministry of Industry and Construction has been tasked with ensuring that the manufacturers’ register is updated with architectural, urban planning, and construction catalog codes within two weeks.

Photo credit: gov.kz

“By September 1, work on concluding potential off‑take contracts for new and expanded production facilities, must be accelerated in cooperation with relevant government agencies. This issue has been repeatedly discussed but remains unresolved. The Ministry of Industry and Construction must enhance oversight and coordination,” Bektenov stated.

The Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction and the Ministry of Energy to accelerate the implementation of the unified digital platform Smart Turmys.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to launch the first pilot modules of its unified Smart Turmys utility platform in the fourth quarter of this year

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