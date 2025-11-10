EN
    Kazakhstan’s economy grows 6.4% in 10 months

    18:50, 10 November 2025

    Preliminary figures from the National Statistics Bureau showed growth in gross domestic product stood at 6.4% year-over-year in January-October 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.

    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Commodity production increased at a rate of 8.2%, while the service sector rose by 5.3%.

    Kazakhstan’s manufacturing output expanded 7.3% on an annualized basis, contributing over 30% to overall economic growth.

    According to figures, industrial production rose 5.8% year-on-year in October, driven by growth in mechanical engineering, chemical and food industries, oil processing, manufacturing of metals, and building materials production.

    In the construction sector, the growth was driven by the realization of major infrastructure projects. The volume of work increased 15.1%, up from 14.9% in January-September 2025.

    The agricultural sector saw a 5.4% rise in gross output, 1.0% higher compared to January-September.

    Kazakhstan’s trade sector increased at an annual rate of 9%, the government data showed on Monday.

    The transport sector retained strong growth momentum, with the volume of services surging by 20.7% thanks to increasing transportation volumes across all modes of transport.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Majilis approved the republican budget for the years 2026-2028. 

