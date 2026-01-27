Children of Kazakhstan concept to require 1.3 tn tenge, Minister

The concept was developed jointly with the Children's Rights Ombudsman and relevant ministries and is aimed at raising consistency and efficiency of measures taken to protect children’s rights.

It covers four key directions, including children’s rights in security, education, healthcare and the right to the family and social protection. The minister stressed the concept development will require 1.3 trillion tenge.

Among the key measures planned under the concept are to expand the Law and Order ideology, introduce a dedicated hour with school psychologists, promote child upbringing in the spirit of Honest Citizen (Adal Aazamat), and open support centers for children affected by violence.

It is also planned to create a unified digital platform for psychological diagnostics, and ensuring 100% mentorship coverage for children requiring special attention.

In addition, AI technologies are to be deployed to surveillance cameras to detect bullying.

Earlier Qazinform reported, the regular sitting of the Kazakh Government is expected to convene today, January 27, at 10:00 a.m. in Astana.