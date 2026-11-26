According to an official Top Gear announcement⁠ published on Nov. 25, Ramsay will lead an entirely new lineup of presenters. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the series retaining its signature automotive adventures, stunts and challenges.

Ramsay said his passion for cars and motorsport began during his childhood near the Silverstone racing circuit, where he would sneak in to watch races.

“It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can’t wait to get started!” Ramsay said.

Beyond his culinary career, Ramsay is an avid car collector, holds a racing license and has previously appeared on Top Gear three times as a guest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Williams has been handed financial and sporting penalties after exceeding Formula 1’s 2025 cost cap by £627,000.