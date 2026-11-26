The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) announced⁠ on Wednesday that the British team had committed a minor overspend breach and a procedural breach, exceeding the permitted spending limit by 0.48%.

Williams will face a financial penalty and a 1.5% reduction in its permitted wind tunnel and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) testing over the next 12 months, limiting its aerodynamic development.

In an official statement⁠, Williams explained that the breach resulted from administrative expenses associated with changes to its corporate structure, which the team had initially considered exempt from the cost cap.

“Integrity is central to what Williams stands for and we can now close this case and remain focused on our future,” the team said.

Team statement. https://t.co/reBlD2KIT8 — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsRacing) November 25, 2026

The FIA acknowledged that the violation was unintentional and found no evidence that Williams had gained or sought to gain a sporting or financial advantage.

Meanwhile, the governing body’s financial review⁠, which lasted nearly eight months, also identified a procedural breach by Alpine. Nine other teams and all five power unit manufacturers were found to have complied with the regulations.

Introduced in 2021, Formula 1’s cost cap aims to promote financial sustainability and reduce the performance gap between teams by limiting their spending.

Earlier, Qazinform examined the physical demands Formula 1 drivers face during a race, from extreme G-forces to intense cockpit temperatures.