Google unveils biggest Search overhaul in more than 25 years

At the center of the changes is a new AI-driven Search box that Google described as the biggest upgrade to Search in more than 25 years. The redesigned interface allows users to submit longer and more detailed questions using text, images, videos, files and even Chrome tabs.

New Ai search example. Photo credit: Google – screenshot from video

The company said the new system is designed to better understand user intent and provide AI-generated suggestions that go beyond traditional autocomplete. Users will still receive standard Search results alongside AI generated responses.

Google is also making conversational Search more prominent. Users can now continue asking follow-up questions directly from AI Overviews, with Search retaining context throughout the interaction.

The company said AI Mode, introduced a year ago, has surpassed one billion monthly users, while AI-related queries have more than doubled each quarter since launch.

Google is also introducing what it calls “Search agents,” AI systems designed to monitor information continuously in the background. The agents will scan websites, news, social media and live data sources to provide updates tailored to user requests.

Search agents. Photo credit: Google – screenshot from video

The feature is aimed at tasks such as tracking apartment listings, monitoring product releases or following sports news. Information agents will first launch this summer for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Search is also expanding its automated booking features. Users will be able to search for local services or experiences using detailed requests, such as finding a karaoke venue or arranging appointments. For some services, including home repair, beauty and pet care, Google said Search will be able to contact businesses on a user’s behalf. Those features are expected to roll out in the United States this summer.

Another major addition is the integration of Google’s “Antigravity” technology and Gemini 3.5 Flash AI model into Search. Google said Search will be capable of generating custom visual interfaces, simulations, tables and interactive tools in real time in response to user questions.

Visualization showing how spirals in sunflower seeds and pinecones follow the Golden Ratio pattern in nature. Photo credit: Google – screenshot from video

The company also plans to let users create personalized dashboards and mini apps directly within Search for ongoing tasks such as fitness tracking, wedding planning or moving homes. These capabilities will initially be available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the United States in the coming months.

Google further announced an expansion of its “Personal Intelligence” features to nearly 200 countries and territories in 98 languages. Users will be able to connect services such as Gmail, Google Photos and eventually Google Calendar to provide Search with more personalized context. Google said the feature will remain optional and under user control.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Google unveiled AI-focused Googlebook laptop line.