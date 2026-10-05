Google to restrict free access to Gemini AI models

Starting on 9th October, users without a Google AI subscription will have access to Flash-Lite only, instead of the three models previously available, according to Google.

Under the changes, Google AI Plus subscribers will have access to Flash-Lite and Flash, but not Pro. Google said AI Plus subscribers will receive an email informing them when the changes will take effect for their accounts.

Subscribers to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra will continue to have access to all three models — Flash-Lite, Flash and Pro.

Google said AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will also have access to Deep Think, an option designed to provide maximum parallel reasoning for complex tasks.

Earlier, it was reported that Google had introduced Argon, a new advanced artificial intelligence model that will serve as the flagship of its upcoming Gemini 4 generation.