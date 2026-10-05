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    Google to restrict free access to Gemini AI models

    07:18, 5 October 2026

    Google will restrict free access to some of its Gemini AI models as part of changes to model availability taking effect this month, WAM reported.

    Google to restrict free access to Gemini AI models
    Image credit: blog.google

    Starting on 9th October, users without a Google AI subscription will have access to Flash-Lite only, instead of the three models previously available, according to Google.

    Under the changes, Google AI Plus subscribers will have access to Flash-Lite and Flash, but not Pro. Google said AI Plus subscribers will receive an email informing them when the changes will take effect for their accounts.

    Subscribers to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra will continue to have access to all three models — Flash-Lite, Flash and Pro.

    Google said AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will also have access to Deep Think, an option designed to provide maximum parallel reasoning for complex tasks.

    Earlier, it was reported that Google had introduced Argon, a new advanced artificial intelligence model that will serve as the flagship of its upcoming Gemini 4 generation.

    Google AI Gemini Artificial Intelligence World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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