Google launches new Argon AI model for Gemini 4 generation

According to a Google spokesperson, Argon is larger than the company’s previous high-end Pro models and is designed to handle particularly complex tasks.

The company describes Argon as its highest-performing AI model to date, saying its capabilities are comparable with other frontier models across major coding and cybersecurity benchmarks.

Google is initially making Argon available to a limited group of cybersecurity partners. The company has yet to announce when the model will become publicly accessible.

Google also confirmed that it no longer intends to launch Gemini 3.5 Pro, which had previously been scheduled for release in June.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta had introduced Muse, a personal AI agent designed to perform tasks on users’ behalf, from sending emails and booking travel to helping manage longer-term goals.