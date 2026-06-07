Google to pay SpaceX $920 mln per month in major AI computing deal

Under the agreement, signed on June 5, Google will lease computing capacity from SpaceX from October 2026 through June 2029. The contract calls for monthly payments of $920 million, amounting to roughly $30 billion over the duration of the deal.

The computing resources covered by the agreement include approximately 110,000 NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs), along with CPUs, memory and other related hardware components used to train and operate advanced AI systems.

SpaceX said computing capacity will gradually ramp up before the full service period begins. If the company fails to provide the agreed number of GPUs by Sept. 30, 2026, Google will have the right, after a one-month grace period, to either terminate the contract immediately or continue with reduced capacity and pay a proportionally lower fee.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, either party may end the agreement with 90 days' notice.

The deal highlights SpaceX's growing role in the AI infrastructure market following its acquisition of artificial intelligence company xAI earlier this year. The transaction gave SpaceX access to large-scale data center operations, allowing the company to expand beyond its traditional space and satellite businesses.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that SpaceX’s record $1.77 trillion IPO could make Musk world’s first trillionaire.