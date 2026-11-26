Under the agreement, Google's search engine and artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini will be introduced through the KBO's social media platforms, such as its official YouTube channel and Instagram, as well as live broadcasts of official matches.

Google, on the other hand, will help fans search for information related to their favorite teams, such as information on athletes and past game results, integrating its technologies, the U.S. tech giant said.

The two sides also plan to pursue various collaborations throughout the baseball season next year while planning to continue their partnership to provide colorful fan experiences based on the AI technology from Google, the U.S. tech giant added.

"We hope our partnership with the KBO can provide baseball fans with a new information search experience and value through technologies provided by Google," a company executive was quoted as saying in a release. "Google will continue to provide technology and services that can add practical value to the daily lives of South Korean users," the executive added.

South Korea has one of the most ardent baseball fanbases in the world, which is supported by solid infrastructure and a lively stadium culture.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Marvel Studios had unveiled a special “Avengers: Doomsday” preview featuring five Major League Baseball stars during Game 1 of the World Series.