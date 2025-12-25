Google to allow Gmail users to change email addresses

For years, a Gmail address has functioned as a permanent digital identifier, with users unable to alter it once created. This is now set to change. According to a Google support page, the company has begun introducing an option that enables users to change their email address even if it ends with “@gmail.com”. Previously, this flexibility was limited to accounts registered with third party email addresses, while Gmail usernames themselves remained fixed.

Under the new system, once a user selects a new Gmail address, the old one may be retained as an alias. This means users will be able to sign in to Google services using either address and continue receiving emails sent to both. Google has stressed that existing data, including emails, messages, and photos linked to the original address, will remain unaffected.

At the same time, certain restrictions will apply. After changing a Gmail address, users will not be allowed to create a new Google account email address for one year. In addition, Google will permit a maximum of three email address changes per account.

The company notes that the feature is being rolled out gradually and is not yet available to all users. As a result, some account holders may need to wait before seeing the option appear in their settings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Pentagon had selected Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence system for use by three million military and civilian personnel.