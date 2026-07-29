Google launches video selfie verification for account sign-ins

According to Google, a selfie video can later be used to verify a user’s identity if they forget their password or lose access to their primary device.

To set up the feature, users need to record a short video while performing several simple head movements as instructed on the screen. At future sign-ins, Google will prompt users to record a new video and compare it with the previously saved sample.

The system also verifies that the recording is captured in real time to prevent the use of photos, deepfakes, and other identity-spoofing methods.

According to the company, selfie videos are encrypted, recorded only with the user’s consent, and can be deleted at any time through account settings. By default, recordings are used only for account sign-in, but users can separately allow Google to use them to improve facial recognition technologies and other verification methods.

Forgot your password? Lost your phone? Can’t get into your account?



You can now use a selfie video to log into your Google Account.



The new feature is easy to use and lets you sign in — even if you forget your password or don’t have your usual phone or laptop — with a quick… pic.twitter.com/3TbdIKLTM9 — Google (@Google) July 23, 2026

The new authentication method does not replace existing security options, including passwords, backup codes, trusted devices, or two-factor authentication. Selfie video will be an additional account recovery option. Google recommends setting up multiple sign-in methods to ensure account access.

The feature gradually became available to users worldwide starting on July 23.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the European Commission had fined Google €890 million (about $1 billion) for violating the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), accusing the company of unfairly favoring its own services in search results and restricting app developers from directing users to cheaper purchase options outside Google Play.