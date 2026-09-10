The funding, planned for 2027 and 2028, will support the expansion of Google’s data center in Hamina and the construction of new facilities in Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala. The centers will power services including Gemini, Search, Maps and YouTube.

Google has also signed a 22-year agreement to purchase up to half of the electricity generated by one of the units at Fortum’s Loviisa nuclear power plant.

“We call this BYOP, bring your own power,” Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat said. “This is Google’s first nuclear energy deal outside of the United States.”

The investment also includes new wind capacity, upgrades to Finland’s electricity grid and a 94-megawatt battery system designed to stabilize prices during cold and windless periods.

Google estimates that the construction phase will support more than 37,000 jobs and contribute €3.6 billion annually to Finland’s GDP. Once operational, the facilities are expected to support around 7,000 jobs each year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had collected 178.8 billion tenge in VAT from foreign digital companies since the so-called “Google tax” was introduced in 2022, with payments continuing to rise.