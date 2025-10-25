Golovkin to run for World Boxing presidency

Via a statement on his social media account, Golovkin said he had made an important decision - to run for the President of the World Boxing Federation.

“I am honoured to announce my candidacy for the President of World Boxing.

⠀

If elected I will work to ensure boxing’s Olympic future, restore global confidence, and guarantee that every federation, coach, and athlete has a fair chance to grow.

⠀

Our mission is clear: to achieve full IOC recognition and to confirm boxing’s place at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond.

⠀

On November 23, we will take an important step towards a brighter future.

⠀

Let’s build boxing’s future - together,” he posted on Instagram.

A Greek official is likely to be Golovkin’s rival for the World Boxing presidency.

Earlier, it was reported that Golovkin emerged as a top nominee for the International Boxing Hall of Fame of 2026.