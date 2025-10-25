Golovkin to run for World Boxing presidency
Former world boxing champion and President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Gennady Golovkin, has officially announced his candidacy for the World Boxing President's position, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Via a statement on his social media account, Golovkin said he had made an important decision - to run for the President of the World Boxing Federation.
“I am honoured to announce my candidacy for the President of World Boxing.
If elected I will work to ensure boxing’s Olympic future, restore global confidence, and guarantee that every federation, coach, and athlete has a fair chance to grow.
Our mission is clear: to achieve full IOC recognition and to confirm boxing’s place at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond.
On November 23, we will take an important step towards a brighter future.
Let’s build boxing’s future - together,” he posted on Instagram.
A Greek official is likely to be Golovkin’s rival for the World Boxing presidency.
Earlier, it was reported that Golovkin emerged as a top nominee for the International Boxing Hall of Fame of 2026.