'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack tops British Official chart for 6th week

According to the chart unveiled Friday (local time), "Golden" held on to the No. 1 spot, just as it did the previous week, surpassing Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" and Sabrina Carpenter's "Tears."

"Golden" was sung by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the film's fictional girl group Huntr/x.

This image, provided by Netflix, is a scene from its animated film sensation "KPop Demon Hunters." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Since it debuted on the chart at No. 93, the song first reached No. 1 on Aug. 1. It then slipped to No. 2 before reclaiming the top spot and has since held the No. 1 position for five consecutive weeks, including this week.

The song has also topped the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for four weeks.

Other songs from the soundtrack also performed high on the British chart, with "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol" ranking fourth and seventh, respectively. An alternate version of "Takedown" sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE also came in at 24th.

Released June 20, the animated sensation has officially become the most-watched title in the streaming platform's history across both films and TV series.

In addition to the soundtrack, TWICE's "Strategy" ranked No. 35, BLACKPINK's "Jump" No. 37, Katseye's "Gabriela" No. 45 and BLACKPINK member Rose's "APT." No. 52 on the British Official chart this week.

