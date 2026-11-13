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    Curious argali caught on camera at Kazakhstan's Altyn-Emel National Park

    14:23, 13 November 2026

    A camera trap in Kazakhstan's Altyn-Emel National Park captured a curious argali approaching and inspecting the camera. Four days later, an argali was spotted again by another camera trap, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Curious argali caught on camera at Kazakhstan's Altyn-Emel National Park
    A screenshot from a video

    The first sighting took place at 5:32 a.m., when the argali approached the camera, sniffed it, and showed off its impressive horns. After spending some time near the camera, the animal calmly walked away behind a rock.

    Four days later, another camera trap captured an argali in the park, although it remains unclear whether it was the same animal or a different one.

    The footage provides a glimpse into the lives of wild animals and helps researchers better understand their behavior in the wild. Camera traps also allow specialists to monitor wildlife and collect valuable information without disturbing the animals.

    The argali (Ovis ammon) is listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book of endangered species. Protecting this rare species and its natural habitat remains a key priority for biodiversity conservation in the country.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a camera trap in the same national park had captured rare footage of a Turkistan lynx with her cubs.

    Animals Almaty region Environment Wildlife Nature Nature reserves Kazakhstan Ecology
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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