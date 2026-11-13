Curious argali caught on camera at Kazakhstan's Altyn-Emel National Park

The first sighting took place at 5:32 a.m., when the argali approached the camera, sniffed it, and showed off its impressive horns. After spending some time near the camera, the animal calmly walked away behind a rock.

Four days later, another camera trap captured an argali in the park, although it remains unclear whether it was the same animal or a different one.

The footage provides a glimpse into the lives of wild animals and helps researchers better understand their behavior in the wild. Camera traps also allow specialists to monitor wildlife and collect valuable information without disturbing the animals.

The argali (Ovis ammon) is listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book of endangered species. Protecting this rare species and its natural habitat remains a key priority for biodiversity conservation in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a camera trap in the same national park had captured rare footage of a Turkistan lynx with her cubs.