Gold trade surges to all-time high in H1 in South Korea amid global risks

According to the data by the Korea Exchange (KRX), the volume of gold traded in the first six months of this year reached 37.3 tons, which was the highest level since the KRX gold trading market was launched in 2014.

The figure marked a fourfold increase from 9 tons in the same period last year and has already surpassed the full-year volume of 26.3 tons for 2024.

The six-month average price of a 1-kilogram gold bar spiked 36.7 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

The increase in trading volume came as heightened global economic uncertainty fueled demand for safe-haven assets and boosted interest in gold investment, the exchange operator said.

The KRX also noted that improved investor accessibility, driven by the launch of a new gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) and other financial instruments in the first half, led to the growth.

