Gold, silver, bronze: Kazakhstani school students shine at EJOI 2026

The intellectual competition ran from July 24 to 30 in Kaunas, bringing together over 100 school students from 25 countries. Contestants under 16 solved algorithmic problems of varying difficulty over two competition days, demonstrating their knowledge of programming and computer science.

Kazakhstan was represented by winners and medalists of the National Olympiad in Informatics.

EJOI 2026 gold went to Yelaman Alisher, an 8th-grade student of the National School of Physics and Math (FIZMAT) in Almaty. Silver was awarded to Amir Belgimbayev, a 9th-grade student of the same school.

Bronze went to Islam Yermukhanov, a 9th-grade student at the Aktobe region's Bilim-Innovation Lyceum. An honorable mention was given to Sanzhar Zhangeldi, a 9th-grade student of Nurmakov Karaganda Regional Specialized Boarding School.

The Kazakhstan national team was coached by team leader Temirlan Satylkhanov, an ACM coach at the Astana IT University School of Software Engineering, and coach Arman Issayev from the EdLight Academy educational center.

In 2025, Kazakhstan won one silver and three bronze medals at EJOI. This year, the team secured its first gold in the competition.

Earlier, Kazakhstan secured 17 medals at the Mathematics Master Cup 2026 in Hong Kong.