Gold set for fourth weekly decline

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,002.77 per ounce.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.7% to $4,017.30.

Weekly decline reached 3.8%, slipping below the key $4,000 level for the first time since November 2025.

Gold has now fallen about 29% from its record high of $5,594.82 on January 29, 2026, and silver went down 2.6% to $56.39 per ounce.

Platinum dropped by 2% to $1,568.55, while palladium declined by 0.6% to $1,177.12.

All major precious metals are heading for weekly losses.

Gold ​prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer ‌US dollar on expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year