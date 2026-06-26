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    Gold set for fourth weekly decline

    11:54, 26 June 2026

    Gold prices continued to slide on Friday, marking a fourth consecutive weekly loss as a strong U.S. dollar and expectations of faster interest rate hikes weighed on the market, Qazinform News Agency ciets WAM

    Gold set for fourth weekly decline
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,002.77 per ounce.

    U.S. gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.7% to $4,017.30.

    Weekly decline reached 3.8%, slipping below the key $4,000 level for the first time since November 2025.

    Gold has now fallen about 29% from its record high of $5,594.82 on January 29, 2026, and silver went down 2.6% to $56.39 per ounce.

    Platinum dropped by 2% to $1,568.55, while palladium declined by 0.6% to $1,177.12.

    All major precious metals are heading for weekly losses.

    Gold ​prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer ‌US dollar on expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year

    World News Economy Trade Gold Silver
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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