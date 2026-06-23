Gold falls as dollar holds firm on Fed rate-hike expectations

Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $4,142.61 per ounce, as of 0414 GMT. US ​gold futures for August delivery fell 1 percent to $4,160.20.

The dollar ​held firm near the one-year high hit late last week, making gold less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot silver fell 3.3 percent to $63.05 per ounce, platinum lost 1.9 percent to $1,646.30, and ​palladium was down 1.8 percent at $1,242.7

Last Thursday, gold rose more than 1 percent, recouping losses from the previous ‌session.