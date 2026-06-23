EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Gold falls as dollar holds firm on Fed rate-hike expectations

    14:11, 23 June 2026

    Gold ​prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer ‌US dollar on expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year, WAM reports. 

    Gold falls as dollar holds firm on Fed rate-hike expectations
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $4,142.61 per ounce, as of 0414 GMT. US ​gold futures for August delivery fell 1 percent to $4,160.20.

    The dollar ​held firm near the one-year high hit late last week, making gold less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

    Spot silver fell 3.3 percent to $63.05 per ounce, platinum lost 1.9 percent to $1,646.30, and ​palladium was down 1.8 percent at $1,242.7

    Last Thursday, gold rose more than 1 percent, recouping losses from the previous ‌session.

    World News Gold Silver Trade Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All