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    Gold set for first monthly rise in 5 months

    11:45, 31 July 2026

    Gold was headed for its first monthly gain in five on Friday, despite edging lower in spot trading, WAM reported.

    Gold set for first monthly rise in 5 months
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold inched 0.2 percent lower at $4,096.29 per ounce, as of 01:07 GMT, but was headed for a weekly ‌rise of ⁠1.1 percent.

    US ⁠gold futures for August delivery gained 0.1 percent to $4,094.10.

    Spot silver held steady at $58.98 per ounce, platinum slid 1.3 percent to $1,638.97, and palladium fell 0.2 percent to $1,301.94.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had become one of the world's top five gold buyers in Q2 2026, according to the World Gold Council's quarterly report.

    Gold Economy Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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