Gold set for first monthly rise in 5 months

Spot gold inched 0.2 percent lower at $4,096.29 per ounce, as of 01:07 GMT, but was headed for a weekly ‌rise of ⁠1.1 percent.

US ⁠gold futures for August delivery gained 0.1 percent to $4,094.10.

Spot silver held steady at $58.98 per ounce, platinum slid 1.3 percent to $1,638.97, and palladium fell 0.2 percent to $1,301.94.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had become one of the world's top five gold buyers in Q2 2026, according to the World Gold Council's quarterly report.