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    Gold rises to over two-month peak

    11:48, 13 August 2026

    Gold rose to a more than two-month high on Wednesday after a US inflation ‌reading matched expectations, WAM reports. 

    Gold rises to over two-month peak
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Spot gold rose 0.9 percent to $4,406.64 per ounce by 17:30 GMT, and climbed above the 100-day moving average, which is currently at $4,387.22. Bullion climbed more than 1 percent to its highest level since 5th June earlier in the session.

    US gold futures ⁠settled 0.6 percent higher at $4,467.5.

    Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.3 percent to $65.49 per ounce, having hit its highest level since 22nd June earlier in the session.

    Platinum rose 0.9 percent to $1,759.50, and palladium gained 0.5 percent to $1,367.23.

    As written before, the price of gold futures contracts for December 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange rose above 4,500 US dollars per troy ounce for the first time since June 5, 2026. 

    Gold Silver Economy World News Around the World
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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