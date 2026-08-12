Gold price surpasses USD 4,500 per ounce
21:10, 12 August 2026
The price of gold futures contracts for December 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange rose above 4,500 US dollars per troy ounce for the first time since June 5, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to TASS.
At 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT), gold was traded at 4,502.7/ per troy ounce, up 1.39%.
By 4:05 p.m. Moscow time (1:05 p.m. GMT), gains narrowed, with gold at 4,490.5 US dollars per troy ounce, up 1.11%.
Silver futures for September 2026 delivery rose 2.26%, reaching 66.4 US dollars per troy ounce.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had become one of the world's top five gold buyers in Q2 2026, according to the World Gold Council's quarterly report.