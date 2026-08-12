Gold price surpasses USD 4,500 per ounce

At 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT), gold was traded at 4,502.7/ per troy ounce, up 1.39%.

By 4:05 p.m. Moscow time (1:05 p.m. GMT), gains narrowed, with gold at 4,490.5 US dollars per troy ounce, up 1.11%.

Silver futures for September 2026 delivery rose 2.26%, reaching 66.4 US dollars per troy ounce.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had become one of the world's top five gold buyers in Q2 2026, according to the World Gold Council's quarterly report.