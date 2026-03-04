EN
    Gold rises above 2% on Wednesday

    20:49, 4 March 2026

    Gold prices climbed 2 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a more than one-week low hit in the previous session, WAM reports.

    Gold
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold gained 1.8 percent to US$5,175.39 per ounce by 0925 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery added 1.2 percent to $5,186.90.

    Additionally, spot silver advanced 4.5 percent to $85.74 per ounce on Wednesday, after falling more than 8 percent in the ​last session.

    In other metals, spot platinum added 3.7 percent to $2,159.45 per ounce, while palladium gained 3 percent to $1,697.08.

    Earlier, it was reported that gold prices had edged higher on last Thursday and buoyed by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
