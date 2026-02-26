Gold climbs as dollar weakens, hits 3-week high
16:51, 26 February 2026
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand, WAM reports.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $5,183.85 per ounce, as of 02:58 GMT. Bullion hit a more than three-week high on Tuesday.
US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.5 percent at $5,200.50.
Spot silver shed 0.6 percent to $88.84 per ounce, after climbing to a three-week high on Wednesday.
Spot platinum was down 0.5 percent at $2,274.16 per ounce, while palladium fell 1.4 percent to $1,770.05. Both metals hit three-week highs in the previous session.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that global gold prices were falling.