    Gold rallies to one-week high amid rate-cut expectations

    20:12, 6 January 2026

    Gold prices climbed on Tuesday, hitting a one-week peak, following remarks by officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve that bolstered expectations for an upcoming interest rate cut, WAM reported.

    Gold
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    Spot gold climbed 0.4 percent to $4,465.32 per ounce, after jumping nearly 3 percent in the previous session.

    US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.3 percent to $4,465.70 per ounce.

    Among other precious metals, spot silver advanced 2.9 percent to $78.72 per ounce, after reaching a record high of $83.62 on 29th December.

    Spot platinum gained 2.5 percent to $2,327.17 per ounce, after climbing to an all-time high of $2,478.50 last Monday.

    Palladium prices increased 0.8 percent to $1,721.74 per ounce.

    Qazinform News Agency reported on Monday that gold prices climbed 1.5%, while other precious metals recorded strong gains.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
