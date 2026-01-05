EN
    Gold gains 1.5% in Monday morning surge

    17:01, 5 January 2026

    Gold prices climbed 1.5% on Monday, while other precious metals recorded strong gains, WAM reported.

    Gold
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    As of 01:19 GMT, spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $4,395.35 per ounce, reaching a more than one-week high. Bullion touched a record high of $4,549.71 on 26th December 2025.

    US gold futures for February delivery gained 1.8 percent to $4,405.40.

    Spot silver added 4.5 percent to $75.86 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on 29th December.

    Spot platinum was up 1.5 percent at $2,175.15 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 last Monday.

    Palladium edged 0.4 percent higher to $1,645.0 per ounce.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency analyzed the long-term trends in gold and silver prices

