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    Gold prices slip as rising oil fuels inflation fears

    05:27, 2 September 2026

    Gold prices faced short-term pressure during early Asian trading on Tuesday, easing toward $4,443 per ounce at the time of publication, WAM reports. 

    Gold prices slip as rising oil fuels inflation fears
    Photo credit: WAM

    Escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices higher and fueled fears of persistent inflation.

    Spot gold slipped to $4,440.34 per ounce after holding near $4,454.68 earlier in the session.

    A surge in energy prices following recent geopolitical military exchanges has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain a hawkish monetary policy path, adding near-term headwinds to non-yielding bullion.

    Earlier, it was reported that gold prices retreated after reaching their highest level in more than three months, with spot gold down 0.2% at $4,640.39 per ounce as of 03:34 GMT.

     

    World News Gold Trade Economy
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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