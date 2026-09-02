Gold prices slip as rising oil fuels inflation fears

Escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices higher and fueled fears of persistent inflation.

Spot gold slipped to $4,440.34 per ounce after holding near $4,454.68 earlier in the session.

A surge in energy prices following recent geopolitical military exchanges has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain a hawkish monetary policy path, adding near-term headwinds to non-yielding bullion.

Earlier, it was reported that gold prices retreated after reaching their highest level in more than three months, with spot gold down 0.2% at $4,640.39 per ounce as of 03:34 GMT.